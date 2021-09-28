Why Are Sonoma Pharma Shares Rallying Today?
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) has announced the OTC consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.
- All three products are based on Sonoma's Microcyn technology and are immediately available for customer orders.
- The OTC launch creates an additional line of Sonoma products marketed directly to consumers and provides a direct channel.
- Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel is used to improve the overall appearance of scars while reducing pain, itch, redness, and inflammation.
- Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser, designed for everyday use, is a safe, gentle & effective solution for eyelid & eyelash hygiene.
- MucoClyns is a personal decontamination solution for the face and skin. It can be used on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces to clean and treat immediately after unexpected exposure to infection risk.
- Price Action: SNOA stock is up 70.30% at $9.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
