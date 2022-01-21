No Production In Sight Yet For Tesla Roadster, Cybertruck Or Apple Car But People Are Really Out 'Searching' For Them!

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) hotly-anticipated sports car and truck and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) secretive car are among the most hotly-anticipated electric vehicles, as per global search volume data compiled by car leasing research firm Lease Fetcher.

What Happened: Tesla’s yet-to-be-launched electric sports car Roadster and electric pickup Cybertruck grabbed the top spots for the most searched electric vehicles in 2021, ahead of most legacy rivals.

Tesla’s Roadster secured 8.5 million annual searches in 2021 grabbing the top rank and ahead of Cybertruck’s 7.29 million annual searches at the No. 2 spot.

Lease Fetcher said it looked at the data from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned search giant Google from 168 countries across the world.

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed until 2023 as the automaker makes changes and improvements to the vehicle. The Roadster, which was Tesla’s first-ever production car, is making a comeback and expected to be launched next year as well.

The mysterious Apple Car has been searched 5.8 million times and grabbed the third ranking in global searches.

Legacy players make an entry from the fourth spot onwards with BMW (OTC: BMWYY)’s i4 and the General Motors Co (NYSE: GM)-owned Chevy Silverado making up the remainder of the top five most anticipated model list.

GM’s Cadillac Lyriq ranked sixth at 2.36 million, ahead of Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) hotly-anticipated F-150 Lightning, which secured the eighth position at 1.4 million searches.

U.S. Search Rankings: In the U.S., Tesla’s Cybertruck switched rankings with the Roadster amid a neck-to-neck contest for eyeballs. The Cybertruck grabbed the top rank at 3.3 million searches and the Roadster secured 3.14 million searches.

Chevy Silverado raced past Apple’s electric car in terms of searches in the U.S., with the two grabbing the third and the fourth rank, respectively.

Ford’s Lightning secured the sixth rank. Fisker Inc’s (NYSE: FSR) yet-to-be launched electric Ocean SUV made it to the top ten searches, grabbing the ninth ranking with 348,000 searches last year.

Country Wise Rankings: Lease Fetcher points out that Tesla’s Roadster topped the search volume charts in 56 out of 168 countries, including Argentina, Canada, Egypt, France, Israel, Morocco and Thailand.

Despite no concrete production date or other details, Apple Car topped the search volume charts in 54 out of 168 countries. The Apple Car is the most-anticipated EV in countries such as India, Japan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and South Korea.

Among the existing EVs, Tesla’s best-selling affordable electric sedan Model 3 grabbed the gold medal, with 25,440,000 yearly searches in 2021, outshining the Model Y, with 14,160,000 yearly searches for the second spot.

The rest of the top 5 is made up of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and Tesla Model X.

Photo: Courtesy of BrickinNick via Flickr