This Cybersecurity Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, PayPal, Wells Fargo And Macy's
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 4:47pm   Comments
This Cybersecurity Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, PayPal, Wells Fargo And Macy's

Fortinet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FTNT) Security Fabric can deliver security without compromise, and over the past year, its stock bestowed eye-popping returns for traders and investors.

Since January 2021, Fortinet stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, financial services and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M).

Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security and its security platform, Security Fabric. 

Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. The California-based company sells products worldwide.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to the present: 

  • PayPal is down from $242.06 to $177.14 for a return of -26.82%
  • Tesla is up from $845.00 to $1,033.66 for a return of 22.33%
  • Wells Fargo is up from $34.75 to $57.91 for a return of 66.65%
  • Macy’s is up from $13.86 to $25.67 for a return of 85.21%
  • And finally, Fortinet is up from $147.53 to $310.02 for a return of 110.14%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CybersecurityNews Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

