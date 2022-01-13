Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With Vicinity Motor
- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) has signed a multi-year supply agreement to power Vicinity Motor Corp's (NASDAQ: VEV) electric transit buses and work trucks with its battery technology. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The deal includes battery supply for a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024.
- Under the agreement, Proterra battery systems will power the Vicinity Lightning 28-foot electric transit bus and Vicinity's strip chassis platform to support several commercial vehicle configurations such as utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks.
- The arrangement is also expected to support Vicinity's next-generation heavy-duty electric transit bus and the VMC 1200 Class 3 work truck and VMC 1500 Class 5 work truck with Proterra battery systems.
- The Proterra Powered Vicinity Lightning vehicle is expected to begin production in Q3 of 2022.
- Price Action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 5.10% at $10.72 and VEV down by 0.29% at $3.39 on the last check Thursday.
