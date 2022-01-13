Proterra battery technology to power Vicinity Motor Corp. electric transit buses and work trucks

Proterra and Vicinity Motor Corp. announce multi-year supply agreement to power the Vicinity Lightning™ and strip chassis platform for commercial electric vehicles with Proterra battery technology

Multi-year agreement expected to support next-generation heavy-duty electric transit bus as well as Class 3 and 5 work trucks

Includes battery supply for a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024

Production of the Proterra Powered™ Vicinity Lightning vehicle expected to begin in Q3 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, and Proterra Inc (NASDAQ:PTRA) ("Proterra"), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced a new collaboration to power Vicinity's electric transit buses and work trucks with Proterra's industry-leading battery technology.

Under a new, multi-year supply agreement, Proterra battery systems will power the Vicinity Lightning 28-foot electric transit bus and Vicinity's strip chassis platform to support several commercial vehicle configurations such as utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks. The agreement is also expected to support Vicinity's next-generation heavy-duty electric transit bus as well as the VMC 1200 Class 3 work truck and VMC 1500 Class 5 work truck with Proterra battery systems.

Proterra contracted to supply Vicinity with battery systems to power a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024. The Proterra Powered Vicinity Lightning vehicle is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to announce this new commercial relationship with Proterra, a true battery technology leader," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity. "I look forward to working closely with the Proterra team to make our vehicles, equipped with their advanced battery systems, a staple in North American public transportation and industrial spaces."

Proterra batteries will be used in the production of Vicinity Lightning electric transit vehicles at Vicinity's Ferndale, Washington manufacturing facility. Designed for the U.S. and Canadian markets, the Vicinity Lightning will comply with Buy America requirements for Federal Transit Administration-funded programs in the United States.

"Cities and towns across North America are driving towards a future with clean air and a healthier environment for our kids and future generations. The question now is no longer if communities will transition to zero-emission, battery-electric transportation, but how fast we can get there. Together with Vicinity, we are excited to build on this innovative spirit as we bring more clean transportation solutions to the communities we live in and serve," said Gareth Joyce, CEO of Proterra.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. Proterra's best-in-class battery systems have been proven through more than 20 million service miles driven by Proterra transit vehicles across North America and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power school buses, work trucks, construction equipment, and more.

About Proterra



Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com.



About Vicinity



Vicinity Motor Corp. is a North American supplier of EVs for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter business unit EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

