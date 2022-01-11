This Shoe Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Nike, Nio And Netflix

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) stock might not have received the most headlines in 2021, nor will the company’s shoes turn the most heads, nonetheless traders and investors were treated to nice returns over the past year.

Since January 2021, Skechers stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s biggest consumer discretionary and tech stocks: Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Skechers is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes and work shoes.

Skechers operates approximately 3,900 company- and third-party-owned stores. Skechers was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2021 to present: