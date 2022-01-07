3 Men Receive Life Prison Sentences In Ahmaud Arbery Killing

What Happened: In February 2020, three men chased down Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a Georgia neighborhood. Arbery was jogging down a street when he was confronted by the three men, Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan.

The confrontation turned violent and ended with Travis McMichael shooting and killing Arbery. The murder sparked controversy throughout the country, as it was widely viewed as a racially motivated killing.

The McMichaels and Bryan said after the fact that they suspected Arbery of committing crimes and were trying to protect their neighborhood. The problem was that Arbery had not been convicted of any crimes, nor were the three men on-duty police officers.

Life In Prison: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, meaning that he has to wait at least 30 years before being eligible for release.

After the sentencing, the prosecutor requested that the guilty parties are not able to profit off of the conviction or trial according to reporting from CNN.