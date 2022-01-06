 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macquarie Slashes Price Targets On Disney, Viacom, Fox, AMC, Comcast As "Streaming Wars Go Global"
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Macquarie Slashes Price Targets On Disney, Viacom, Fox, AMC, Comcast As "Streaming Wars Go Global"
  • Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen lowered the price target on multiple media network companies.
  • Nollen lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $185 from $195 and kept an Outperform on the shares.
  • Nollen lowered the price target on ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) to $32 from $40 and kept a Neutral.
  • Nollen lowered the price target on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) to $37 from $40 and kept a Neutral.
  • Nollen lowered the price target on AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) to $42 from $57 and kept a Neutral.
  • Nollen downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $52, down from $65
  • Nollen is more cautious on network media as the "streaming wars go global." 
  • Looking ahead to 2022, he favors ad agencies over media networks, arguing that the ad market is strong and agency stocks tend to perform well in early rate tightening cycles.
  • On Comcast in particular, Nollen said momentum has faded in cable network subs, which could continue into 2022. The covid variants and Peacock "still in investment mode" could delay recovery in the parks and theatrical businesses.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.35% at $155.72 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021MacquarieMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + VIAC)

WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS In Talks To Sell The CW Network: Report
Active Traders: Cobra Trading Claims It's Not What You Know, It's Who You Know That Determines Short-Selling Success
Alibaba, JD Buck The Trend As Hang Seng Extends Losses On Tighter COVID-19 Rules
Uh, Hello? Beavis And Butt-Head Are Coming Back On Paramount+
Andy Cohen Defends His Drunken New Year's Eve Broadcast
Dallas Mavericks New NFTs To Honor Dirk Nowitzki Retirement Night: How You Can Get Free NFTs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EDITMorgan StanleyMaintains24.0
DNLIMorgan StanleyMaintains91.0
CMSMorgan StanleyMaintains63.0
BLUEMorgan StanleyMaintains10.0
ECNRBC CapitalDowngrades5.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com