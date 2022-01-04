AMD Previews 30 New Products At CES 2022: What You Need To Know

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday previewed its 2022 Ryzen and Radeon graphic processor lineup at a livestream event hosted by CEO Lisa Su.

The event was part of AMD's CES 2022 presentation.

AMD unveiled 30 new products, including 20 AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, three AMD Radeon RX 6000M series GPUs for premium gaming laptops and the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphic cards. Additionally, the company announced updated AMD smart technologies.

Ryzen Processors: The full lineup of new Ryzen 6000 Series processors for laptops have the Zen 3+ core architecture with the new AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based on-chip graphics. These are built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) 6nm process technology and offer 1080p AAA gaming, along with cutting-edge features and superb battery life.

"These are the fastest AMD Ryzen processors yet, with up to 5 GHz clock speeds2, up to 1.3 times faster processing speeds, and up to 2.1 times faster graphics than the 5000 Series," the company said.

Along with power, efficiency and superior graphics, the Ryzen 6000 Series processors offer the most innovative technologies and features, including advanced DDR5 memory, upgraded peripherals support with PCIe 4.0 and USB4, AI noise cancellation and powerful Wi-Fi 6E solutions from relationships with Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and MediaTek.

To address security threats, these processors come equipped by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Pluton security processor.

AMD noted the first laptops powered by the Ryzen 6000 series processors will be made available to OEM partners, including Asus, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), in Feb. 2022.

The company also expects to make available the Ryzen 6000 Pro Series processors in early 2022.

AMD announced the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for elite-level gaming performance.

It also previewed the new Ryzen 7000 Series CPU powered by "Zen 4" architecture and using the new AMD Socket AM5. These will be available to the market in the second half of 2022.

AMD Radeon Graphics: AMD also announced updates to Radeon mobile and desktop GPUs.

The expanded AMD Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics lineup delivers superior gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops. The new AMD Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup is optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to thin-and-light gaming laptops.

For desktop PCs, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards are designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers, AMD said.

The Radeon 6500 xt partner designs will be available on Jan. 19, starting at $199.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition: The next release of the AMD software, which is expected to be available in the first quarter, comes with AMD Radeon Super Resolution, a new driver-based spatial upscaling technology.

Additional features of the forthcoming AMD software release include updates to the AMD Link application version 5, which allows users to play their PC games on a phone, tablet or Windows PC from virtually anywhere.

AMD Privacy View technology, powered by Eyeware, is a new feature expected to be available in the first half that uses Eyeware's head- and eye-tracking technology to deliver increased levels of privacy.

AMD Price Action: AMD shares were slipping 4.04% at $144.17 Tuesday afternoon at publication.

