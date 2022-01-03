QQQ
+ 3.83
394.02
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
-1301.59
45984.59
-2.75%
DIA
+ 2.41
360.91
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.76
472.20
+ 0.58%
TLT
-3.89
152.08
-2.63%
GLD
-2.63
173.59
-1.54%

AMD Stock Hugs Resistance Level, Could Be Ready For A Strong Move

byTyler Bundy
January 3, 2022 4:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMD Stock Hugs Resistance Level, Could Be Ready For A Strong Move

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares traded higher Monday alongside other chip and semiconductor stocks after a weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed November sales of $51.7 billion.

Additionally, a report from Euler Hermes showed expected semi sales growth of 9% for 2022.

AMD was up 4.41% at $150.24 at the close. 

See Related: Why AMD Shares Are Rising

AMD Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are nearing resistance in what traders call a bullish flag pattern after trading in a slightly downward sloping channel. The stock could see a large bullish move if it is able to break above resistance in the pattern on above average volume.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and crossed above the 200-day moving average (blue) Friday. This indicates the sentiment is turning bullish, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been forming higher lows the past few weeks and now sits at 55. This shows that the stock has been seeing more and more buyers entering into the stock and buyers outweigh sellers overall.

amd1-3-22.jpg

What’s Next For AMD?

If the stock can continue to move higher and break past the pattern resistance, it may be able to see a strong bullish move. Currently, the resistance line is an area where the stock is having trouble crossing. If the level can be crossed on increasing volume, it may signal a bullish run is coming.

Bears on the other hand are looking to see the resistance level be unable to break and for the stock to drop below the pattern support and below the moving averages.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Asset Sales Trading Ideas

Related Articles

8 Stock Picks To Play The 2022 Emerging Trends Shaping The Semiconductor Industry

8 Stock Picks To Play The 2022 Emerging Trends Shaping The Semiconductor Industry

The technology sector is pivotal in leading the market recovery, and therefore it pays to keep tabs on the evolving trends in the semiconductor industry — a key component of the broader technology sector. read more
IBM Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Watson Has 8 Stock Picks For 2022

IBM Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Watson Has 8 Stock Picks For 2022

It’s the time of year that investors consider which stocks to buy and sell to build their portfolio for the next 12 months. Inflation, supply chain disruptions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are setting up 2022 to be an unpredictable year. One unique approach to the market for the coming year is to look at which stocks are being purchased by artificial intelligence. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, United Rentals, Cisco Systems And This Semiconductor Stock

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, United Rentals, Cisco Systems And This Semiconductor Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) as his top pick. read more
AMD Preparing To Break Out Of A Bullish Flag Pattern: Technical Analysis

AMD Preparing To Break Out Of A Bullish Flag Pattern: Technical Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. read more