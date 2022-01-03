 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gentex Partners With eSight To Develop Digital Eyewear
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Gentex Partners With eSight To Develop Digital Eyewear
  • Vision-enhancement platform eSight has entered into a strategic partnership with Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) to create assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eyes diseases causing visual impairment. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • eSight uses a combination of hardware and software to enhance vision through a wearable device.
  • eSight noted Gentex's capacity and design quality would enable mass-scale production for the next eSight device.
  • "While medical scientists research the cause for hundreds of degenerative eye conditions, we're working with eSight to create assistive technology that helps those losing their sight be able to maintain their current lifestyle," said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm.
  • Price Action: GNTX shares are trading higher by 0.57% at $35.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNTX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com