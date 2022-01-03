Gentex Partners With eSight To Develop Digital Eyewear
- Vision-enhancement platform eSight has entered into a strategic partnership with Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) to create assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eyes diseases causing visual impairment. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- eSight uses a combination of hardware and software to enhance vision through a wearable device.
- eSight noted Gentex's capacity and design quality would enable mass-scale production for the next eSight device.
- "While medical scientists research the cause for hundreds of degenerative eye conditions, we're working with eSight to create assistive technology that helps those losing their sight be able to maintain their current lifestyle," said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm.
