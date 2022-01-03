eSight Announces Partnership with Technology Firm Gentex Corporation to Create Next Generation Digital Eyewear

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , today announces a strategic partnership with Gentex , a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries, to create the next generation of assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eyes diseases causing visual impairment. The partnership will provide scalability and affordability to the low-vision space, using advanced tech to expand production and improve access for the individuals who need it most.



"This partnership marks the next big leap forward in developing low-vision digital eyewear," said eSight Chief Commercial Officer Brian McCollum. "Gentex's capacity and design quality will enable mass-scale production for the next eSight device, making our technology more accessible with a sleeker design, increasing the number of lives we're able to positively impact worldwide."

eSight uses a combination of hardware and software to enhance vision via a wearable device, allowing people to use the technology while at school, work, home and enjoying time with friends and family.

Known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision, Gentex develops, designs and manufactures millions of digital light sensors, imagers and custom cameras designed to help machines and people see better. Their automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, camera-based driver assistance systems and other advanced technological equipment can detect objects and track their movement to eliminate glare and shadows while optimizing vision.

"For decades, we've developed vision-related tech that enhances people's lives," said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. "While medical scientists research the cause for hundreds of degenerative eye conditions, we're working with eSight to create assistive technology that helps those losing their sight be able to maintain their current lifestyle. We're here to help eSight engineer a product that provides a clearer vision for the future."

To learn more about eSight's technology or to join the growing list of distributors and partners, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com . To learn more about Gentex, please visit www.gentex.com.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation GNTX is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com .

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for eSight

mdumont@uproarpr.com