18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 34.3% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 20.6% to $2.93 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 14.5% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Thursday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) rose 11.9% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 11% to $0.2665 in pre-market trading.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NYSE: JCS) rose 9.9% to $2.56 in pre-market trading.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Planet Green recently entered into share exchange agreement with Shandong Yunchu Supply Chain.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) rose 7.4% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Pulmatrix recently announced a $6.75 million registered direct offering.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 7.2% to $25.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 6.2% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 5.7% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 4.5% to $7.88 in pre-market trading. Biofrontera announced reduction of Biofrontera AG shareholding to less than 50% through warrant exercises.
Losers
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) fell 7.6% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. Star Equity Holdings recently named Richard Coleman as COO.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 7.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. Integrated Media Technology recently reported launching of NFT trading platform.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares fell 6.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Flotek Industries recently said it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company. Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) fell 6.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 6.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) shares fell 4.8% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
