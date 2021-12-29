 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com Raises Share Buyback Limit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 5:20am   Comments
Share:
JD.com Raises Share Buyback Limit

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
China Comes Out In Support of Continued U.S. Listings – With Stronger Oversight
Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?
Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com