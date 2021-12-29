JD.com Raises Share Buyback Limit
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) upsized its share buyback limit from $2 billion to $3 billion.
- JD.com also extended the time frame for the buyback to March 17, 2024.
- JD.com generated $2.2 billion in operating cash flow and held $30.5 billion in cash and equivalents during the quarter ended September 30.
- JD.com is a supply chain-based technology and service provider.
- Price Action: JD shares traded lower by 0.23% at $65.72 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
