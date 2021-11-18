 Skip to main content

JD.com Shares Pop On Q3 Beat Backed By Growing Consumer Mindshare
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 6:15am   Comments
  • JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JDreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25.5% year-on-year to $33.94 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $33.9 billion.
  • JD Segment Performance: JD.com's net product revenue grew 22.9% Y/Y to $28.9 billion. Net service revenues rose 43.3% Y/Y to $5.1 billion.
  • JD Retail revenue grew 23% Y/Y to $30.7 billion.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 90 bps to 2.1%. The operating margin of JD Retail remained stable at 4%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.49 beat the consensus of $0.32. JD.com generated $2.2 billion in operating cash flow and held $30.5 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • JD.com's annual active customer accounts increased by 25% Y/Y to 552.2 million in the twelve months ended September 30. 
  • "Our growing consumer mindshare helped drive the strong results for the quarter with more new and existing users purchasing high-frequency products such as supermarket categories on JD," CFO Sandy Xu said.
  • Price Action: JD shares traded higher by 2.22% at $85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

