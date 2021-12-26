Man In Finland Blows Up Tesla Model S With Elon Musk Dummy Inside After Being Hit With $26K Repair Bill

A man in Finland blew a Model S electric sedan from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to smithereens after receiving a $22,600 repair bill for the 2013 model vehicle.

What Happened: Tuomas Katainen, the car’s owner, teamed up with the YouTube group Pommijätkät to carry out the event involving 66 pounds of explosives.

In a video posted by the group, the car is prepped for the explosion and a dummy resembling Tesla CEO Elon Musk is added for good measure.

Katainen said in the video that while the Model S ran well during the first 932 miles after he purchased it, he encountered error codes soon after.

When he sent his car for repairs at the Tesla dealer, he was told that he would have to replace the entire battery at a cost of $20,000. The replacement would require permission from Tesla.

Katainen said he then made up his mind to blow up the car instead.

Why It Matters: In July, a Model S leasee, Donald Bone, was faced with a $16,000 repair bill after hitting road debris that damaged his battery pack. However, a third-party service provider was able to fix the problem for $700, according to another YouTube video.

This year, Tesla offered its customers new options for collision, glass repair among others via an application. The move was aimed at alleviating customer gripes concerning repair and service times.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed nearly 5.8% higher at $1,067 in the regular session.

