 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 6:17am   Comments
Share:
15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 36.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical, last week, received notice of intention to grant a European patent covering its cryogenic pump.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 25.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Thursday.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 15.3% to $0.6106 in pre-market trading following a 5% surge on Thursday.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 12.5% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Thursday.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 9.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced its fully human monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 is broadly reactive against the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants, SARS, MERS and the common cold coronaviruses.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) rose 8.4% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday. The company, last month, reported Q3 sales of $2.25 million.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Thursday.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) rose 6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12% on Thursday.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 5.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 5.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 15.1% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) shares fell 5.9% to $5.46 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Thursday.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 5.9% to $5.08 in pre-market trading. Genfit and Ipsen recently announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 5.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital, last week, maintained Sonnet BioTherapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $2.5.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 4.3% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences recently said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + ARDS)

54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Consumer Spending Rises 0.6% In November
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com