15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 36.5% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical, last week, received notice of intention to grant a European patent covering its cryogenic pump.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 25.8% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Thursday.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 15.3% to $0.6106 in pre-market trading following a 5% surge on Thursday.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 12.5% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Thursday.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 9.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced its fully human monoclonal antibody cocktail AR-701 is broadly reactive against the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants, SARS, MERS and the common cold coronaviruses.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) rose 8.4% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Thursday. The company, last month, reported Q3 sales of $2.25 million.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Thursday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) rose 6% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after tumbling 12% on Thursday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 5.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 5.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 15.1% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) shares fell 5.9% to $5.46 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Thursday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 5.9% to $5.08 in pre-market trading. Genfit and Ipsen recently announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 5.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Chardan Capital, last week, maintained Sonnet BioTherapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $2.5.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 4.3% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences recently said that the first patients have been enrolled in Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection.
