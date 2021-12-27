 Skip to main content

Wolfe Research's Top Software Picks For 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 6:11am   Comments
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI), and Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) are Wolfe Research's top software picks for 2022.
  • "These names we think are poised a meaningful comeback and have some of the largest upsides we have in our price targets are actually cybersecurity names," Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin said in a CNBC interview this week. "All of our top picks have really strong cash flow multiples, free cash flow profiles. We think that's such an important focus going forward because it's not just about growth anymore."
  • Salesforce is likely for a comeback in 2022 due to its leadership steam, its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, and its the renewed focus on margins.
  • He also expects the company to make its largest acquisition ever and purchase Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) for about $50 billion.
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 0.49% at $212.56 in the premarket session on Monday's last check. INFA closed higher by 1.35% at $35.21, ZI shares closed higher by 1.26% at $65.72, CRM closed higher by 0.13% at $253.14 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Dec 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

