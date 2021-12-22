 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philips' Device For Inferior Vena Cava Filter Removal Scores FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Philips' Device For Inferior Vena Cava Filter Removal Scores FDA Approval

The FDA has authorized the first laser-based device to remove IVC filters, developed by Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG).

  • Authorization was given through the de novo pathway, with Philips’ device receiving FDA breakthrough device designation for removing IVC (inferior vena cava) filters.
  • Philips designed the device for patients who have an IVC (inferior vena cava) filter inserted into the largest vein in the body to capture blood clots and prevent them from traveling to the lungs. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Philips’ CavaClear laser sheath removes tissue to facilitate the detachment of an IVC filter during retrieval when previous removal methods have failed.
  • Philips designed the device to facilitate the detachment of the firmly adherent IVC filters from the IVC wall using ultraviolet laser energy to remove a small amount of the tissue.
  • FDA said it assessed the safety and effectiveness of the CavaClear device through a clinical study of 265 patients. 
  • The study demonstrated a procedural, technical success rate of 96%, with a 3% rate of significant device-related complications.
  • Price Action: PHG shares are up 1.49% at $35.33 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHG)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Koninklijke Philips
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Philips Shares Slump After Update On Recall Of Respiratory, Sleep Devices
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com