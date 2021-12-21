Did GM Poke Fun At Tesla With New Hummer EV Image? Will Elon Musk Respond?

Rivals in the automaker space have historically poked fun at each other, dating back over 100 years. The latest rivalry could be between General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with the former taking a quick shot at Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck.

What Happened: General Motors features custom icons for several of its functions on the new Hummer EV, an upcoming electric pickup truck from the automotive company.

An icon featured on the Hummer EV is the vehicle running over another vehicle that looks very similar to the Cybertruck being developed by Tesla, according to Teslarati.

Custom images from General Motors feature items like space capsules and dinosaurs.

“Perhaps the most interesting, however, was an illustration of the Hummer EV seemingly running over and rushing what appears to be the Tesla Cybertruck,” Teslarati writes.

Teslarati said the custom icon is easy to recognize as the unique design of the Cybertruck.

“The Hummer EV’s infotainment system, from its smooth Unreal Engine-powered graphics to its fun custom icons, suggest that GM is at least willing to try new things as it enters the electric vehicle age,” Teslarati notes.

Why It’s Important: Around 125,000 reservations have been placed for the Hummer EV. The first version of the Hummer EV comes with a base price of $110,295 with a cheaper $80,000 base price model coming in the future.

General Motors has plans in place for electric vehicles to make up 40% of its U.S. sales by the end of 2025. The company is investing $35 billion to launch 30 all-electric models by the end of 2025.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) began deliveries of the R1T pickup truck recently and will get an early start on the electric pickup market before newcomers arrive. Although General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) all have their sites set on the market as well.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have been known to joke with rivals, it has yet to be seen if they'll respond to GM's poking fun at the Cybertruck.

Price Action: GM shares were up 1.41% to close at $54.79 on Tuesday.

TSLA shares were up 4% to $938.53 on Tuesday close.

