GM Teases Ford F-150 Lightning Rival GMC Sierra Electric Truck Ahead Of 2022 Reveal
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 2:56am   Comments
GM Teases Ford F-150 Lightning Rival GMC Sierra Electric Truck Ahead Of 2022 Reveal

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) on Wednesday released a short video featuring an electric version of its GMC Sierra.

What Happened: The 18-second clip named “shock and awe” teased the electric pickup and showed only the front end.  

The legacy automaker did not provide more details but said a full reveal for the truck would be out next year. The pickup is expected to go into production in 2023.

This is the first time the Detroit, Michigan-based company has officially talked about an electric variant of the GMC Sierra. 

See Also: GM Confirms It's Working On A Third Electric Pickup And It Will Be A Full-Size Truck

Why It Matters: A lot is at stake when it comes to electric pickups, as U.S. automakers are lining up newer models in the category to cash in on the popularity of the gas-powered trucks. 

GM is days away from delivering the electric Hummer truck and sports utility vehicle, with a 329-mile range. The above $100,000 electric Hummer has secured over 125,000 “handraisers” and about half of those have booked the vehicle.

The Detroit-based legacy automaker is boosting investments to switch 40% of the company’s U.S. volume to battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

Legacy rival Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning is expected to go on sale in summer. The more affordable pickup has secured nearly 200,000 reservations and the company.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are other contenders in this category.

Price Action: GM shares closed 0.36% higher at $58.61 a share on Wednesday.

See Also: GM To Begin Deliveries Of Non-EPA Rated 329-Mile Range Electric Hummer In December: Report

Photo: Courtesy of GMC

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs GMC Sierra

