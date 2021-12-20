Here's How Many Tickets AMC Sold This Record-Breaking Weekend

Several movie theater-related companies are reporting post reopening record attendance over the past weekend thanks to the high demand for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

AMC Theatres: Single-day attendance records were set by AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) for the U.S. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the company reported Monday morning.

AMC sold over seven million tickets globally for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” including over five million in the United States. The newest Spider-Man movie from Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) and the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) saw a U.S. opening weekend of $253 million and international opening weekend of $334.2 million.

The weekend marked the first time since December 2019 that AMC saw one million people attend its U.S. theaters each day during a Thursday through Sunday period.

Saturday was the most visited day for AMC Theatres since Christmas Day, 2019.

AMC also saw high demand for its premium format theaters, reporting it was the biggest weekend in company history for PRIME at AMC, second-biggest weekend for Dolby Cinemas at AMC and fourth-biggest weekend for IMAX theaters at AMC.

“Historically, December is one of the biggest months of the year for major blockbuster releases, so to see ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set a new all-time opening weekend box office record this month is significant not just for AMC, but for the entire theatrical industry,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

Other Movie Theater Companies: Another movie theater company reporting strong figures from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Monday is IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX). The company reported that the movie had an opening weekend box office of $36.2 million for IMAX theaters.

The newest Spider-Man movie premiered on 834 IMAX screens in 77 global markets over the weekend. The movie did not open in China this past weekend, which is typically a strong market for IMAX screens.

The movie grossed $22 million in North America for IMAX screens during its opening weekend.

IMAX reported Monday that the new Spider-Man movie had the sixth-biggest global opening weekend in company history. It was the biggest opening weekend for IMAX since April 2019 and the biggest IMAX opening for a movie in the Spider-Man franchise.

Fifteen international markets reported their best IMAX opening weekend ever.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” featured scenes filmed with IMAX cameras, which could have led to the increased demand to see the blockbuster film on the larger format screens.

Over the weekend, movie theater company Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported several records set by “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The movie set a U.S. box office record with the best opening night of all time on Friday at Cinemark locations.

“Moviegoers flocked to our theaters last night to experience ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in a state-of-the-art cinematic environment, setting multiple Cinemark all-time records,” Cinemark SVP of Global Content Justin McDaniel said.

Cinemark reported that its XD ticket sales hit an all-time opening night record over the weekend as well.

Why It’s Important: The record-breaking performance over the weekend came as industry experts feared increasing COVID-19 cases could limit demand.

Movie theaters saw pent-up demand for a movie that many have anticipated for years and also didn’t want to have spoiled by friends and critics.

The record-breaking performance on premium screen formats could be a key to movie theater companies when they report quarterly financial results, as it comes at higher prices per ticket.

Time will tell is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” can help kick-start the movie theater industry that has been hurt over the last two years.

Price Action: AMC shares are up 2% to $29.64 on Monday.

IMAX shares are flat at $17.84 Monday.

CNK shares are down slightly to $16.17 Monday.