Spider-Man Movie Box Office History: Which Spidey Film Grossed The Most Domestically And Globally?

Since releasing “Spider-Man” to movie theaters in 2002, Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) has wowed audiences with one of the most popular superhero characters of all-time.

Sony gained the rights to the popular character from Marvel Comics prior to the comic book company being acquired by the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The rights have led to several tense battles between Sony and Disney, and rumors of a purchase by Disney to gain the rights back to the character or the entire Spider-Man film library.

The latest Spider-Man installment “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released in theaters Dec. 17 and expected to be the top-grossing film of the weekend. Estimates from Sony call for a domestic box office opening of $130 million. Meanwhile, entertainment media outlets anticipate a domestic box office opening of $175 million to $200 million across 4,235 screens.

Movie theater operators like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) saw huge ticket demand and are bracing for post COVID-19 pandemic records for the latest Spidey film.

Here is a look at the box office history of the Spider-Man movies.

Domestic Box Office:

“Spider-Man” (2002): $403.7 million

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019): $390.5 million

“Spider-Man 2” (2004): $373.6 million

“Spider-Man 3” (2007): $336.5 million

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017): $334.2 million

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012): $262.0 million

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014): $202.9 million

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): $190.2 million

Global Box Office:

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019): $1.13 billion

“Spider-Man 3” (2007): $895.0 million

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017): $880.2 million

“Spider-Man” (2002): $821.7 million

“Spider-Man 2” (2004): $788.6 million

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012): $757.9 million

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014): $704.0 million

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018): $375.5 million

The Spider-Man character from Sony played by Tom Holland in the most recent movie trilogy also appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies from Disney thanks to a rights deal arranged by the two companies.

Those movies saw huge box office numbers, listed below:

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016): Domestic $408.1 million, Global $1.2 billion

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018): Domestic $678.8 million, Global $2.0 billion

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019): Domestic $858.4 million, Global $2.8 billion

