 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P&G Recalls Some Aerosol Dry Conditioner, Shampoo Spray Products Citing Cancer Risk
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
P&G Recalls Some Aerosol Dry Conditioner, Shampoo Spray Products Citing Cancer Risk
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has issued a voluntary recall of some aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.
  • The products recalled are from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss produced in the U.S. This recall is in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food due to benzene detected in some products. 
  • The recall follows recent reports indicating benzene traces in some aerosol spray products.
  • Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, resulting in cancers.
  • The company has disclosed the production code ranges that are subject to recall. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans.
  • Price Action: PG shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $159.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

Procter & Gamble Whale Trades Spotted
Purple Innovation CEO Resigns; Expects FY21 Sales At Low End Of Outlook
Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company Climb to Annual-High Share Price
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
FTC Seeks Answers From Amazon, Walmart And 7 Other Companies On Supply Chain Disruptions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com