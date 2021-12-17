P&G Recalls Some Aerosol Dry Conditioner, Shampoo Spray Products Citing Cancer Risk
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has issued a voluntary recall of some aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.
- The products recalled are from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss produced in the U.S. This recall is in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food due to benzene detected in some products.
- The recall follows recent reports indicating benzene traces in some aerosol spray products.
- Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, resulting in cancers.
- The company has disclosed the production code ranges that are subject to recall. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans.
- Price Action: PG shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $159.41 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.