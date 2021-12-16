Amazon Taps Prime Boss To Take Lead At Healthcare Front
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) senior vice president Neil Lindsay has been appointed to oversee the retail giant’s healthcare expansion.
What Happened: Lindsay’s LinkedIn profile lists him as senior vice president, health and brand, at Amazon.
The executive continues to lead the Jeff Bezos-founded company’s global brand and marketing efforts, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.
See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Shares
Why It Matters: Lindsay formerly headed Amazon’s Prime subscription business and worked on branding for Kindle, Fire and Echo devices, noted CNBC.
The executive is a part of Amazon’s “S-team” that reports to CEO Andy Jassy.
Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy in a bid to disrupt the lucrative $300 billion pharmacy market.
In 2018, Amazon collaborated with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) on employee health. It was announced in January that the collaboration dubbed Haven would come to an end.
More recently, Amazon’s cloud chief Adam Selipsky was reported to be planning a shift away from popular customer solutions to specific sectors like healthcare among others.
Price Action: On Wednesday, Amazon shares closed 2.5% higher at $3,466.30 in the regular session.
Read Next: Why Amazon Shares Present 'A Lot Of Opportunity' At Current Levels
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: big tech Jeff Bezos Neil LindsayNews Health Care Tech General Best of Benzinga