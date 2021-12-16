Amazon Taps Prime Boss To Take Lead At Healthcare Front

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) senior vice president Neil Lindsay has been appointed to oversee the retail giant’s healthcare expansion.

What Happened: Lindsay’s LinkedIn profile lists him as senior vice president, health and brand, at Amazon.

The executive continues to lead the Jeff Bezos-founded company’s global brand and marketing efforts, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Why It Matters: Lindsay formerly headed Amazon’s Prime subscription business and worked on branding for Kindle, Fire and Echo devices, noted CNBC.

The executive is a part of Amazon’s “S-team” that reports to CEO Andy Jassy.

Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy in a bid to disrupt the lucrative $300 billion pharmacy market.

In 2018, Amazon collaborated with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) on employee health. It was announced in January that the collaboration dubbed Haven would come to an end.

More recently, Amazon’s cloud chief Adam Selipsky was reported to be planning a shift away from popular customer solutions to specific sectors like healthcare among others.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Amazon shares closed 2.5% higher at $3,466.30 in the regular session.

