Amazon Cloud Shifts Focus On Health, Auto, Telecom To Beat Microsoft, Google
- New Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors like the healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications industries shifting from its broader focus on popular customer solutions, Bloomberg reports.
- Rivals Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google also have been rolling out cloud packages designed for specific sectors.
- Microsoft offers targeted clouds to the healthcare, retail, and space industries.
- Selipsky admitted customers' demand for various new products and focuses, including sector-specific offerings, "which we're starting to do now for industries like financial services and telco and healthcare and automotive."
- Selipsky said AWS still has the "broadest and the deepest set of cloud services" but that it's essential for the cloud giant to build more applications. "It might be marketing, it might be human resources. It's really important to continue to act as if we're insurgents and not to start to act like incumbents," Selipsky said.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.62% at $3,571 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
