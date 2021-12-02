Facebook Joins Alphabet In Leasing New Offices
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) aims to occupy the 719,000 square-foot (67,000 square-meters) site of the former headquarters of NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) in Sunnyvale, California, Bloomberg reports.
- Meta also signed a lease near Burlingame, bringing the total new space to over 1 million square feet.
- Meta leased the spaces in Sunnyvale and Burlingame to reduce employee commute times and support public transit.
- Employees are still allowed to work remotely. Meta sees them spend about half their time in offices starting 2022 unless they receive permission for another arrangement.
- New York-based Tishman Speyer bought the Sunnyvale property in April for $365 million.
- The deal with Meta is the largest private-sector U.S. office lease signed in 2021.
- Since the pandemic outbreak, Tishman Speyer has invested $16 billion in real estate, about half of that in office buildings in markets like San Francisco, Austin, Boston, and Seattle.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.67% at $312.68 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
