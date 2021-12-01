Qualcomm Launches Premium Android Phone Chip
Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) launched its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones. The chip involves features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals.
- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will have similar computing cores to rivals like MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), which recently announced a chip aimed at premium phones, Reuters reports.
- Almost every other part of the chip is custom designed by Qualcomm, including those playing a role in the visual quality of photos and graphics-intensive apps like games.
- Qualcomm has been crafting software that will let handset makers tap deeper into those parts of the chip.
- Qualcomm said that over a dozen phone makers, including Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XICY), Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), and Honor, the brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Group Ltd, have signed up to use the new chips.
- The phones featuring the chips will be on the market before 2021 end.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 1.25% at $182.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
