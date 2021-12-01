 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Launches Premium Android Phone Chip
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Launches Premium Android Phone Chip

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOMlaunched its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones. The chip involves features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals.

  • The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will have similar computing cores to rivals like MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), which recently announced a chip aimed at premium phones, Reuters reports
  • Almost every other part of the chip is custom designed by Qualcomm, including those playing a role in the visual quality of photos and graphics-intensive apps like games.
  • Qualcomm has been crafting software that will let handset makers tap deeper into those parts of the chip.
  • Qualcomm said that over a dozen phone makers, including Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XICY), Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), and Honor, the brand spun out of Huawei Technologies Group Ltd, have signed up to use the new chips.
  • The phones featuring the chips will be on the market before 2021 end.
  • Related Content: Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023Apple Leans Towards TSM To Reduce Reliance On Qualcomm
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 1.25% at $182.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Samsung Tries Reduced Dependence On Qualcomm Chips: Report
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Apple Leans Towards TSM To Reduce Reliance On Qualcomm
Qualcomm Separates Snapdragon Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com