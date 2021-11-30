 Skip to main content

Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon Claims Top Spot Ahead Of Snapchat, Facebook
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2021 10:47am   Comments
As holiday shopping season unofficially kicked off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mobile shopping app claimed the top spot in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store.

Amazon's shopping app is the top app in the "Top Free Apps" section of the app store as of Tuesday. It began the month ranked 10th, but began trending higher ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. According to reports, traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped about 28% compared to 2019 numbers.

Amazon shares have also been trending higher during November. The stock has traded as low as approximately $3,285 and as high as about $3,765 so far this month.

See Also: Amazon Set To Surpass UPS, FedEx In US Deliveries:

Amid increasing download volume and usage, Amazon passed some of the most popular apps in the Apple app store including Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook and Instagram apps.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773.07 and as low as $2,881 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.04% at $3,560 Tuesday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

