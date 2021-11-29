 Skip to main content

Amazon Set To Surpass UPS, FedEx In US Deliveries:
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Amazon Set To Surpass UPS, FedEx In US Deliveries:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) worldwide consumer business CEO Dave Clark sees the company become the most significant U.S. package delivery service by 2022, CNBC reports. Clark sees Amazon overtaking longstanding shipping rivals United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX).

  • Amazon has been steadily building up vast logistics and fulfillment operations since a 2013 holiday debacle left its packages stranded in the hands of outside carriers.
  • Amazon oversees thousands of last-mile delivery companies that deliver packages exclusively for Amazon and a budding in-house network of planes, trucks, and ships. 
  • Amazon has also dotted the country with warehouses and air hubs that can speed along packages.
  • Analysts and investors have long predicted that Amazon's tools would enable Amazon to rival significant carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service.
  • Related Content: Amazon-Alibaba War Intensifies As U.S. E-Commerce Retailer Ramps Delivery Investments, Strategies
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.16% at $3,580 on the last check Monday.

