Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, Activision Blizzard, Blink Charging Or Etsy?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $203 to $196.

Disney is trading higher by 0.3% at $154.51.

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $75 to $54.

Activision Blizzard is trading lower by 1% at the $61.78.

See Also: Microsoft Reacts To Activision's CEO Indifference Against Sexual Misconduct

Cowen & Co. analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $41 to $40.

Blink Charging is trading lower by 5.4% at $40.77.

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva maintained Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Buy and raised the price target from $265 to $325.

Etsy is trading higher by 1.2% at $297.81.