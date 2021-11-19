Microsoft Reacts To Activision's CEO Indifference Against Sexual Misconduct
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) gaming EVP Phil Spencer is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) following indifference to official sexual misconduct incidents by Activision CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Microsoft was Activision's fourth-largest customer in 2020.
- Activision is battling protests and demands of CEO resignation from its employees, shareholders, and customer Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY).
- Multiple investment firm analysts have slashed their price targets on Activision following the revelation of the scandal.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.27% at $342.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
