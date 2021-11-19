 Skip to main content

Microsoft Reacts To Activision's CEO Indifference Against Sexual Misconduct
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) gaming EVP Phil Spencer is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) following indifference to official sexual misconduct incidents by Activision CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Microsoft was Activision's fourth-largest customer in 2020.
  • Activision is battling protests and demands of CEO resignation from its employees, shareholders, and customer Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY).
  • Multiple investment firm analysts have slashed their price targets on Activision following the revelation of the scandal.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.27% at $342.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

