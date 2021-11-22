Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ
Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick would consider quitting on failure to resolve the culture problems swiftly, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Kotick faced flak from employees, shareholders, partners for keeping mum on sexual misconduct offenses at its workplace, including regulatory scrutiny. They sought for CEO resignation.
- Activision's board considered creating a "workplace excellence committee" and "remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention."
- Analyst Rating: MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler downgraded Activision Blizzard to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $54, down from $75, implying a 13.4% downside.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 1.04% at $61.73 in the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for ATVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|MKM Partners
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Nov 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
