Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick would consider quitting on failure to resolve the culture problems swiftly, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Kotick faced flak from employees, shareholders, partners for keeping mum on sexual misconduct offenses at its workplace, including regulatory scrutiny. They sought for CEO resignation.
  • Activision's board considered creating a "workplace excellence committee" and "remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention."
  • Related Content: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
  • Analyst Rating: MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler downgraded Activision Blizzard to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $54, down from $75, implying a 13.4% downside.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 1.04% at $61.73 in the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021MKM PartnersDowngradesNeutralSell
Nov 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

