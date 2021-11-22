Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At Biden-Harris Administration Over 'Epic Gaslighting' Of Tesla

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another pot shot at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration over purportedly ignoring the fact that his company is the market leader in electric vehicles.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a post on Twitter by entrepreneur David Sacks, who criticised the Biden administration for its “epic gaslighting” of Tesla.

The future is already here and it was built by Tesla. Epic gaslighting by the White House, first to snub Tesla at their EV summit and now to pretend their union payoff in BBB will be responsible for Tesla’s EV revolution. https://t.co/bU7bUZD0Qf — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 22, 2021

In response to Sacks’ post, Musk tweeted that perhaps Tesla was just not in the “dialogue tree” of the Biden administration.

The Tesla CEO also threw a challenge out there for the company's fans, saying "let's see if we can get them to say the word 'Tesla'!"

Let’s see if we can get them to say the word “Tesla”! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

Musk received support from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, via way of a meme.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

Musk was amused and replied with a ‘rolling on the floor laughing’ emoji to Markus’ tweet that apparently referred to the U.S. government as having no brain.

Why It Matters: President Biden had in a speech last week praised the role of Detroit-based legacy automakers General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) in “leading the world” in electric vehicles, but skipped giving any mention to Tesla — the largest U.S. producer of electric vehicles.

In August, Biden invited the Detroit-based automakers for an event related to the future of electric vehicles in the U.S., but did not invite market leader Tesla.

Tesla's fleet is already 100% electric, coming far ahead of the White House's goal of 50% zero-emissions vehicles by 2030.

Biden has stressed he wishes that electric vehicles made by union workers lead the industry.

The three Detroit-based automakers have workers that are represented by the United Auto Workers or UAW. In contrast, Tesla’s workforce is not unionized.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.7% higher in Friday’s regular trading session at $1,137.06 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $1,140.00.

