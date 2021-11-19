Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwest, Delta Air Lines
-
Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay upgraded his sector Airline sector rating to Overweight from Market Weight.
- Reflecting on the sector upgrade, the analyst upgraded his ratings for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to Outperform from Peer Perform.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $45.76, while DAL is lower by 2.49% at $39.12 during the market session on Friday.
Latest Ratings for LUV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Upgrades
|Peer Perform
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Oct 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for LUV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings