 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwest, Delta Air Lines
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwest, Delta Air Lines

  • Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay upgraded his sector Airline sector rating to Overweight from Market Weight.

  • Reflecting on the sector upgrade, the analyst upgraded his ratings for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to Outperform from Peer Perform.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $45.76, while DAL is lower by 2.49% at $39.12 during the market session on Friday.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform
Nov 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + LUV)

Where Southwest Airlines Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Airline Citing Cost Pressure
Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation
Southwest Airlines Offers Incentives To Retain Flight Attendants During Peak Holiday Period
Southwest Inks 15-Year Agreement With Velocys For Sustainable Aviation Fuel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTUMorgan StanleyMaintains720.0
IIIVMorgan StanleyMaintains24.5
HESMorgan StanleyMaintains117.0
EOGMorgan StanleyMaintains122.0
FANGMorgan StanleyMaintains150.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com