USS Discovery Jumps Ship From Netflix To Paramount+, Leaving Star Trek Even More Fragmented
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2021 11:03pm   Comments
The adventures of Michael Burnham and her crew aboard the USS Discovery will now take place on Viacom CBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) streaming service Paramount+ instead of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) as far as international viewers are concerned.

What Happened: The “Star Trek: Discovery” series, which streams on Paramount+, for viewers in the United States and Canada’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel but on Netflix elsewhere, is consolidating globally on the Viacom CBS service formerly known as CBS All Access.

The show will still be available through on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and on the Crave in Canada. Season 4 is set to premiere on Thursday in the United States and Friday in Canada, as per a Twitter announcement.

International fans of Discovery will have to wait until early 2022 when Season 4 along with previous seasons become available on Paramount+ as it “expands globally,” as per a tweet. 

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: The Star Trek series’ Season 4 and its previous seasons will exit Netflix at 12 a.m. PT in regions where it had been available previously, reported the Verge. 

“As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world,” said Kelly Day, president of streaming for ViacomCBS, as per the Verge.

The Star Trek franchise remains fragmented across streaming services, with “Star Trek: Picard” available on Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” also streaming on the Amazon service outside Canada, the U.S., and Latin America.

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said this week that Viacom CBS has shown “early signs of success” in streaming With Paramount+ and should exit the current fiscal with an estimated $5 billion in revenues from streaming.

In September, ViacomCBS slashed prices for its Paramount+ and Showtime bundle.

Price Action: On Tuesday, ViacomCBS shares closed nearly 1.8% lower at $35.15 in the regular session and rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Netflix shares closed almost 1.2% higher at $687.40 and gained 0.12% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'

Photo: Courtesy of vagueonthehow via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: entertainment Streaming Video On Demand SVOD

