ViacomCBS Slashes Prices For Paramount+, Showtime Bundle
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:56am   Comments
  • ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIACtweeted about a new streaming bundle offering access to Paramount+ and Showtime for U.S. subscribers. 
  • The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential bundle costs $9.99 per month, Deadline reports. The ad-free Showtime with Paramount+ Premium costs $12.99 per month. 
  • The Premium plan includes 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, mobile download, and live stream support of local CBS affiliates in 200 U.S. markets.
  • This deal is valid through October 20, and the deal subscribers can avail of the discount after its expiry, TechCrunch reports.
  • Each bundle will cost around 38% less on a separate subscription to Paramount+ and Showtime.
  • Showtime alone costs $10.99 per month.
  • AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) HBO Max streaming service recently cut its subscription fees by 50% in a limited period.
  • Price Action: VIAC shares traded higher by 0.67% at $38.92 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

