Here's How Long Tom Brady Has Owned A Tesla And Why He's Bullish

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has amassed a net worth of $250 million and has an impressive car collection. Brady’s everyday car and current favorite vehicle is a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) car, which could help bring increased brand awareness for Tesla and Brady’s new partner Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ).

What Happened: Brady shared recently that he owns a Tesla and wants to do his part in sustainability by driving electric vehicles.

“This is one of those areas that I feel really strongly about,” Brady told Bloomberg in an interview.

Brady said there is a rise in the number of people who want to do something to help the environment and have placed an emphasis on sustainability efforts.

“I’ve had a Tesla for about four years. And again, I think it’s kind of the direction the world is heading.”

Brady has a collection of more than 15 vehicles valued at over $5 million, according to Carcollectorsclub. The collection includes a Rolls Royce Ghost, Aston Martin DB11, Ferrari M458, Bugatti Veyron and others.

Brady’s first car was a 1967 Dodge Dart he bought from his sister for $200. As a professional football player, Brady’s first purchase was a 2004 Cadillac Escalade, which he said “was my first real car and I loved it.”

Along with the expensive sports cars, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen own at least four electric vehicles including a Tesla Model S.

Brady was seen driving a Tesla Model S in Tampa Bay when he arrived to his new NFL home in 2019 for the Buccaneers training camp.

The NFL star’s 2004 Cadillac Escalade was also put up for sale, which could signal a move to own more electric vehicles in the future.

Why It’s Important: Brady is now part of an advertising campaign for Hertz Global. Hertz made huge headlines when it was announced that they would buy 100,000 Tesla vehicles with an option to add more down the road.

Hertz is highlighting Teslas and electric vehicles in its ad campaigns. Having Brady front and center could help Hertz grab some attention, and Brady’s comments that he drives a Tesla could provide some validation.

Hertz is investing heavily in this new electric vehicle push, with the Teslas costing $4.2 billion, and Brady’s use in the ad campaign likely not coming cheap.

“They’re building and reinventing a great business,” Brady said of Hertz. “Their move to electric vehicles is super important.”

Brady said he’s been a customer of Hertz for “a long time.”

“I certainly wanted to do my best to help promote people who are changing the world in a really positive way.”

Brady has a net worth of $250 million and his wife Bundchen is worth $400 million. Brady has a current NFL salary of $30 million. The fact that Brady is driving a Tesla Model S over any other car he could buy could show that sustainability is more important to some celebrities than showing off their wealth.

HTZ, TSLA Price Action: HTZ shares were down 4.09% at $15.25 Tuesday, while Tesla gained 4.08% to $1,054.