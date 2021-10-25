 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3s, Signs Tom Brady For EV-Focused Ad Campaign
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3s, Signs Tom Brady For EV-Focused Ad Campaign

Hertz Corporation announced it has ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and has recruited seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as its celebrity spokesperson to promote its new focus on electric vehicle rentals.

What Happened: Beginning in early November, Hertz will start offering its customers the ability to rent Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles at its airport and neighborhood locations in major U.S. markets and in select European cities. The current order will result in the Tesla Model 3 comprising more than 20% of Hertz’s global fleet.

In a press statement, the company said it would “offer a premium and differentiated rental experience for the Tesla EVs” that includes a “digitized guidance to educate customers about the electric vehicle to get them on their way quickly.”

Hertz is also installing 3,000 Tesla charging stations throughout its location network and will update its mobile app to accommodate expedited rental booking for its Tesla fleet.

tombrady_1634924048323-hr_0.jpg

What Else Happened: Hertz is promoting the addition of the Teslas to its rental choices with a marketing campaign titled "Hertz, Let's Go!" that features Brady in two commercials renting, recharging and using an EV at a Hertz airport location.

Hertz has a history of using football players as spokespersons, most notably with its long-running campaign featuring O.J. Simpson and a 2020 campaign centered on Jerome “The Bus” Bettis.

What Happens Next: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (OTC: HTZZ), the parent company of the Hertz Corporation, is planning to relist on a major stock exchange by the end of the year. The company filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 and was suspended from the New York Stock Exchange five months later.

Hertz Global Holdings emerged from bankruptcy this past June and posted $1.87 billion in sales during the second quarter of this year, up 62% from the previous quarter.

Photos: Hertz Corporation

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + HTZZ)

Data Shows Best Time To Buy SHIB, DOGE, ELON Tokens Is When 'Negative Sentiment' Takes Over
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Facebook Whistleblower's Crypto Connection, China COVID-19 Risk, Tesla Price Hike, Ark's Bet On Snap, Elon Musk On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Bumped Up Tesla's Price Target By 33%
Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends
If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled Mustang Mach-E, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: car rentals electric vehicles Elon Musk Hertz Corporation marketing Tesla Model 3News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com