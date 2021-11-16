 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On New Relic, DraftKings And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:07am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) recorded one of the most "unbelievable quarters."

Cramer recommends sticking long-term with DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), but warned that it could be a "house of pain" during the short term.

The Mad Money host said he didn’t like GrowGeneration Corp’s (NASDAQ: GRWG) recent quarter with the company not recording the organic growth he wanted. He added the company is "just not right."

When asked about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), Cramer said he only likes Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) among the stocks in Taiwan.

Cramer recommends holding Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and not buying it right here as the stock had a huge run, which is expected to result in a pullback.

Following a very big run, Cramer recommends selling 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

Price Action: Shares of New Relic slipped 0.4% to close at $121.17, while DraftKings dropped 2.8% to settle at $39.36 on Monday.

GrowGeneration shares rose 1.9%, while Himax Technologies and Plug Power fell 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor and 3D Systems gained 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

