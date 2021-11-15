Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still."

When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) over the Chinese automobile manufacturer.

The "Mad Money" host said EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is a "tough one" as all these stocks have just had a significant run up and "when we’ve gotten involved in these after the runs, it has always crushed us. " Cramer said he is not expecting any different thing this time also.

Price Action: Shares of Blackstone rose 1.2% to close at $143.00, while Nio shares gained 1.1% to settle at $42.67 on Friday. EVgo’s stock closed at $18.90, down 1.7%.