 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still."

When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) over the Chinese automobile manufacturer.

The "Mad Money" host said EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is a "tough one" as all these stocks have just had a significant run up and "when we’ve gotten involved in these after the runs, it has always crushed us. " Cramer said he is not expecting any different thing this time also.

Price Action: Shares of Blackstone rose 1.2% to close at $143.00, while Nio shares gained 1.1% to settle at $42.67 on Friday. EVgo’s stock closed at $18.90, down 1.7%.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX + EVGO)

Credit Suisse Downgrades EVgo Citing Valuation
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Wynn CEO Leaving, SPAC Deal Called Off: Is A Buyout Coming?
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
EVgo Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMarkets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com