 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much Ford And Amazon Made On Rivian's Stock Debut
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 6:55am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much Ford And Amazon Made On Rivian's Stock Debut

Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIVN) blockbuster trading debut on Wednesday is estimated to have fetched early investors Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) massive sums.

What Happened: Both Ford and Amazon invested in Rivian in 2019 and owned about 13% and 20% in the electric vehicle maker leading up to the initial public offering. 

Ford bought Rivian shares at an estimated $820 million in Rivian in equity and through convertible notes, according to the EV maker’s initial public offering. Amazon had invested $1.345 billion in Rivian.

These investments were worth $10 billion and $16 billion, respectively, based on Rivian stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

See Also: Why Ford CEO Is Warning Automaker's Employees To Take Tesla Seriously: 'We Can't Ignore This Competition Anymore'

Sky-high Valuation: Rivian has delivered 156 R1T vehicles and made about 180 units as of October. The RJ Scaringe-led Rivian is looking to ramp up production and reportedly aims to launch more electric models and build at least 1 million electric cars before 2030. In spite of being at a nascent stage in terms of production, Rivian valuation surpassed $100 billion on first day of trading.

In comparison, legacy automaker Ford and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) — which are both spending billions of dollars to switch to a fuller electric vehicle portfolio — have lower valuations.

GM ended the day with a $86 billion market cap, higher than Ford’s $77 billion.

Rivian scored a compliment from Ford CEO Jim Farley on the blockbuster IPO.

Rivian has a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois with an annual capacity of 150,000 electric vehicles. The​​ Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival has revealed plans for a second U.S. plant in Texas where it could spend above $5 billion. 

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla has raced ahead with its popular Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and continues to ramp up capacity with giga factories across the world. The Elon Musk-led company recently hit a $1 trillion market cap after delivering record third quarter deliveries.  

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Would Prefer To Sit 'On The Sidelines' With Rivian And Buy Ford Instead

Price Action: Ford shares closed 3.78% lower at $19.36 a share and GM shares closed 1.11% higher at $59.27 a share on Wednesday. Amazon shares closed 2.63% lower at $3,482.05 a share and Tesla shares closed 4.34% higher at $1,067.95 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Rivian Eyes Scaling Up Production Capacity To 1 Million EVs A Year By 2030
Why Ford Shares Are Falling
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Amazon 'Doubling Down' On Rivian IPO: What Investors Need To Know
Producers Look to Pass on Rising Costs to Consumers
Amazon, Ford Among the Big Winners in Rivian's IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Education Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com