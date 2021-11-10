Will Mariah Carey Fans Say 'All I Want For Christmas Is McDonald's?'

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are saying “We Belong Together” with a new partnership.

What Happened: McDonald’s is unveiling the 12 days of deals for the holidays featuring Mariah Carey.

Debuting Dec. 13, McDonald’s will offer 12 days of deals featuring different McDonald’s menu items. The featured items will be free each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said.

The items will be available for free exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

Not lost on McDonald’s or the promotion timing is the fact that Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dominates the charts during the holiday season.

“Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year,” McDonald’s Vice President U.S. Marketing Jennifer Healen said.

Why It’s Important: McDonald’s has partnered with several celebrities including Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott to launch signature meals available to customers.

The company also announced a partnership with gaming brand FaZe Clan for “Friendsgaming” on Nov. 20. FaZe Clan, which announced a SPAC merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (NASDAQ: BRPM), will feature McDonald’s products in a live stream on Twitch.

McDonald’s has seen 21 million people sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The reward program was credited with boosting digital sales and the U.S. segment saw same-store sales growth of 9.6% in the third quarter.

The Mariah Carey deals will be available to people exclusively on the company’s app and could lead to an increase in rewards sign-ups and continued digital sales growth.

MCD Price Action: Shares traded flat around $253.13 on Wednesday, near a 52-week high of $257.53.