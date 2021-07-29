Saweetie, Hip-Hop's 'Icy Girl,' Tapped For McDonald's Next Celebrity-Branded Meal

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is switching its celebrity focus from K-pop to hip-hop by recruiting rap music’s Saweetie as the successor to BTS in its Famous Orders program of celebrity-branded limited-edition meals.

What Happened: The fast-food chain credited much of its second-quarter success on the recent collaboration with BTS for a limited-edition meal.

While McDonald’s had previously created meals tied to celebrities in its Famous Orders program, including J Balvin and Travis Scott, the BTS Meal — consisting of a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a Coke plus sweet chili and Cajun-flavored dipping sauces — was the first celebrity-branded meal to be sold on a global level.

Starting Aug. 9, the Saweetie Meal will arrive consisting of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, and Tangy BBQ and "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauces.

Saweetie became a music industry sensation with her platinum-certified single “Icy Girl” and a press statement released by McDonald’s stated, “her meal will also be served in icy new packaging inspired by her one-of-a-kind style.”

But unlike the BTS Meal, the Saweetie Meal will only be available in the U.S.

What Else: McDonald’s also launched a new customer experience team with the aim of enhancing customer service and interaction. According to the company, this new team brings together its data analytics, digital customer engagement, global marketing, global restaurant development and restaurant solutions operations under a single grouping.

To lead the new team, McDonald’s promoted Manu Steijaert to the newly created role of executive vice president and global chief customer officer, effective Aug. 1. Steijaert was previously vice president of international-operated markets.

Photo: Saweetie, courtesy of McDonald's.