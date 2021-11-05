Disney To Shut Down ESPN Classic

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is terminating its ESPN Classic cable network effective Jan. 1, 2022.

What Happened: According to a Sports Business Journal report, the company is also terminating its ESPN Classic On Demand service.

The network was launched in 1995 as the Classic Sports Network in 1995 and was acquired by ESPN in 1997, which itself was acquired by Disney in 1996. The network initially focused on presenting classic sporting events and documentaries on sports history, along with occasional live events including the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

During the 2010s, ESPN began to phase out the network as a linear service and market it as a video on-demand product. During this time, several major cable providers including AT&T (NYSE: T) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) dropped the network from their service offerings.

What Else Happened: The demise of ESPN Classic marks the second time this week that a sports-focused cable network is having its plug pulled. Comcast’s NBC Sports announced that NBCSN will have its final broadcast on Dec. 31, with its programming divided between CNBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Last month, Disney was the subject of a Puck News report that CEO Bob Chapek was actively discussing the separation of ESPN from the company because he allegedly felt the sports entity was producing “zero-to-low-growth business.” CNBC refuted the story, citing an unnamed source that claimed Disney planned “to pursue further value through ESPN+ and sports betting.”