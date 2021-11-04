Fox Snags US Rights To UEFA Soccer

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has announced its acquisition of the U.S. broadcast rights to Europe’s UEFA matches.

What Happened: Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch shared the news of the acquisition in the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

“We're happy to announce the expansion of our international soccer portfolio with a landmark rights agreement for the UEFA European Championship,” Murdoch said. “We will have access to more than 1,500 matches highlighted by the 2024 and 2028 Euros, along with the UEFA Nations League, World Cup, and Euro qualifiers, and international friendlies.

“And this is on top of our existing international soccer portfolio, which as you know, already boasts the FIFA Men's and Women's World Cups,” he noted. “Importantly, we've also acquired sports betting rights alongside our coverage of these UEFA competitions, including integration opportunities with Fox Bet and Fox Bet Super 6, which are already benefiting from our existing sports portfolio.”

According to a Bloomberg report, Fox will premiere its UEFA programming with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022. It will also have the UEFA European Football Championship in 2024 and 2028.

What Else Happened: Elsewhere on the airwaves, Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Sports division announced it is moving its broadcasts of the U.K.’s Premier League soccer games from NBCSN to USA Network.

NBCSN is being shut down, with its final day of programming scheduled for Dec. 31. The following day, USA Network will begin 2022 with a triple-header of Premier League games starting at 7 a.m. ET.

USA will also inherit the bulk of NBCSN’s offerings including coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, NASCAR and college sports, with additional sports coverage being shared with CNBC and Peacock.

Photo: Steffen Prößdorf / Wikimedia Commons