Johnson & Johnson, Costco Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen Products: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in recalled JNJ sunscreen products, Reuters reported.
  • Lawyers for the companies and plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court without revealing its terms.
  • The Companies expect to submit the settlement for court approval by November 19. JNJ said that the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing.
  • JNJ voluntarily recalled four Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products and one from Aveeno in July after finding small amounts of benzene.
  • The FDA said that it was investigating how benzene had ended up in the sunscreens following the recall.
  • Related Link: CVS Health Takes Two Suncare Products Off The Shelf After Neutrogena Sunscreen Recall.
  • Earlier this month, a federal judicial panel consolidated lawsuits filed nationwide against J&J and Costco, which sold the products, in the Florida court. The settlement would resolve all of the claims in the consolidated litigation, according to the filing.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock closed at $163.02, and COST shares closed at $491.87 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Legal General

