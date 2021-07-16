 Skip to main content

CVS Health Takes Two Sun-Care Products Off The Shelf After Neutrogena Sunscreen Recall

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:32am   Comments
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVShas halted sales of two suncare products after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recalled spray-sunscreens after finding traces of a potentially cancer-causing chemical in some samples of spray-sunscreens.
  • The move came after Valisure LLC, an online pharmacy, said in May that it found high levels of benzene in 24 sunscreens and other suncare products and recommended pulling them from shelves.
  • CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray, the products being pulled by CVS, are also on Valisure's list, along with several other brands.
  • A CVS spokesman said the company halted sales of the products "out of an abundance of caution" and is working with the supplier to "take appropriate additional steps." CVS and J&J don't use the same supplier for the items, he said.
  • The Neutrogena sprays and CVS-brand aloe vera products topped Valisure's list of products with the highest levels of benzene, reports Bloomberg.
  • Other products that contained low but still detectable levels include several of Edgewell Personal Care Co's (NYSE: EPC) Banana Boat sunscreens and a few Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) sunscreens and after-sun gels. 
  • Valisure did find suncare products that didn't test positive for benzene.
  • Price Action: CVS shares closed at $82.07 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General Best of Benzinga

