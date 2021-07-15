Johnson & Johnson Recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena Spray Sunscreens After Finding Benzene Traces
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.
- The company said that consumers should stop using the products and discard them appropriately. The spray sunscreens affected by the recall are Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.
- "Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products," the company said, adding that it's working with distributors and retailers to arrange for the return of the recalled products.
- Johnson & Johnson said benzene isn't an ingredient in any of its sunscreen products and that the company is investigating the cause of the contamination.
- Price Action: JNJ shares closed at $170.42 on Wednesday.
