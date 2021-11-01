 Skip to main content

Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI).

Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also trading higher last Thursday. US President Biden Thursday discussed his framework, which includes a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

See Also: FuelCell Stock Looks Like It's Starting To Reverse

FuelCell Energy a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell Energy has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.98.

